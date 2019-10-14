 

Ex-firefighter avoids prison in restaurant bathroom attack

New Haven

by: Associated Press

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut firefighter convicted of assaulting a man in the bathroom of restaurant has avoided prison time.

The New Haven Register reports that 35-year-old Matthew LaVecchia was sentenced last week to a nine-month suspended sentence and three years of probation. He had faced up to a year behind bars for a third-degree assault conviction in August.

LaVecchia was arrested last February after a fight with a former high school friend in the bathroom of a Milford restaurant. He was fired from the Milford Fire Department two months later.

LaVecchia punched the man multiple times in the face, giving him a broken nose and concussion. He said the other man initiated contact and claimed self-defense.

LaVecchia expressed remorse in a letter read in court.

