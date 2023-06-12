WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A now-former Waterbury official made his first court appearance Monday morning in connection to a hit-and-run that left a teenager on life support.

John Egan, 58, resigned as his position as the chairman of the city’s zoning commission. He was also a golf coach at Holy Cross High School.

Egan was in court for about two minutes. He was scheduled to be arraigned, but the case was transferred to Part A, where more serious cases are handled.

He has been charged with evading responsibility causing serious physical injury or death, and failure to yield while turning left. He and his attorney had no comment as they left Waterbury Superior Court.

The family of the teen he is accused of hitting, Bryan Calle, was in court for Egan’s first appearance.

Ioannis Kaloidis, the family’s attorney, said the 17-year-old was on his way home from working at a restaurant when he was hit on his motorscooter. He was diagnosed after the crash with a brain bleed and had multiple skull fractures.

“Despite the signs, the prognosis remains poor,” Kaloidis said. “However, the parents, they see this young man is breaking on his own. He has no visible injuries, so they’re obviously faced with probably the most difficult decisions any parent can make.”

Egan’s vehicle was seen on camera in the area of the crash, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News 8.

Camera footage shows him parking at a restaurant and bar at about 2:30 p.m., and then leaving at about 10 p.m. About 20 minutes later, he parked at a bar on East Main Street, and then left near midnight.

Egan ordered 14 alcoholic drinks at the first bar, and two beers at the second, according to the warrant. Camera footage shows he consumed 14 alcoholic drinks at the first bar, the arrest warrant stated.