Exclusive: Connecticut residents return from Puerto Rico after earthquakes

(WTNH) — Earthquakes keep rocking Puerto Rico, and many Waterbury residents with ties to the island are concerned, following the 6.0 magnitude aftershock that hit the island early Saturday morning.

News 8 spoke to several Waterbury residents who were in Puerto Rico when the first earthquake this week hit Tuesday morning.

Also among the group, two men who were able to leave Puerto Rico Saturday morning, just before the latest earthquake hit. One man wanted to make sure he got his elderly mother out of there before anymore quakes and anymore damage.

The woman said, “Felt like the house was gonna cave in right on me.”

Her son said, “I’m glad that we were there. We experienced it, she lives by herself, it would’ve been a rough time for her by herself.”

These folks say they want to do something to help those left behind.

