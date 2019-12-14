First look inside North Haven Amazon facilities

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 got the first look inside the Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center, which launched in July 2019.

Since July, 2,500 employees have been hired, and with the busy holiday season here, seasonal employees have also been brought on to help.

News 8 got a tour of the warehouse, which is the size of 15 football fields.

“A building of this size has the capacity to ship up to several hundred thousand packages a day and during our peak holiday season, up to a million,” said Amazon spokesperson Rachel Lighty.

In fact, hundreds of thousands of items come into the facility daily. After the items are all unboxed, they’re taken to different employees to scan them into the inventory.

Matthew Bethea has been an employee at the warehouse since it opened. He scans the multitude of items into the system.

“So I actually just came across liquid for crickets to drink in a gelatinous form,” Bethea said. “Never seen anything about that, never knew it existed until today.”

Once the items are loaded into the robotic pods, they’re stored until a customer orders that item online.

Another group of employees then selects the item out of the pod to be shipped to the customer.

One of the final stages is the packing stations. Each item is hand packaged before it receives its shipping label and leaves the warehouse.

This facility is the second one in the state of Connecticut. It helps ship items to customers throughout New England.

Having two facilities in the same state allows for faster delivery for the customers.