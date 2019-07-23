Exclusive: Hamden mother who narrowly escaped stray bullets fired at her home speaks

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bullets from a weekend drive-by shooting on Dixwell Avenue narrowly missed a sleeping mother and 8-year-old daughter.

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 20 at around 2 a.m. near Dixwell and Hamden Park Drive. Police believe it was around eighteen rounds that were fired and two bullet holes entered the home.

The mother, visiting from Massachusetts and too afraid to show her face, exclusively spoke with News 8.

Her and her daughter were in the room where the bullet struck. She told us, “It was scary. It was really scary.”

Related Content: Hamden police stepping up patrol after 3 back-to-back rolling shoot outs

The distressed mom in Hamden ending with a pointed message for the shooters still at large:

“Put them guns down. Stop playing with the guns, man. It’s not even worth it.” – Hamden mom

Multiple businesses in the area do have surveillance cameras and we have confirmed that detectives have collected some of that video earlier today.