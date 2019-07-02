Exclusive video of 8-year-old shooting victim

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An eight-year-old New Haven boy who was shot in his right leg while sleeping in a first-floor bedroom is home from the hospital. The boy’s mother spoke to News’ 8 Mario Boone just a few hours after the child was released.

“He’s afraid because he keeps saying he’s scared, he’s scared,” she told us.

Surveillance video captured the Friday night shooting on Thompson Street in the city’s Newhallville section.

News 8 obtained exclusive video showing nurses teaching the rising 3rd-grader how to walk on crutches. While his physical scars quickly heal, she worries about her son’s emotional trauma.

“He was saying, ‘Why it has to be me, mommy? Why me?’ I don’t know. I was just telling him I don’t know. It’s only God to have the answer for us.”

Cops think this shooting is linked to another incident in Hamden just a few hours earlier where three women and two men were shot at a pool party on Choate Avenue.

“It’s sad to say I’m used to it because it’s a lot of that stuff going on,” said Donneisha Myers, who attended the Hamden party.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them. There could be a cash reward.

