EXCLUSIVE: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8 has learned exclusively a Yale University police officer involved in Tuesday's shooting of an unarmed woman was himself wounded during the exchange of gunfire.
A state police spokesman confirmed Ofc. Terrance Pollock, a 16-year veteran cop, was injured as he and Hamden officer Devin Eaton fired on a red Honda from both ends of the car. It's unclear if Pollock was grazed or hit by a ricochet bullet from his own firearm, or from Eaton's weapon.
Related: Hamden, Yale officers involved in shooting identified, placed on administrative leave
State police told only News 8's Mario Boone Thursday investigators are awaiting Pollock's medical records to make a final determination. Pollock was treated and released from a local hospital following the shooting.
Dramatic surveillance video shows Eaton take up a position at the right rear of the vehicle while firing into the car. Pollock, who isn't seen in the video, fired multiple shots from the front of the vehicle. The two officers essentially were firing in each other's direction when Pollock was wounded.
Surveillance video shows the moment a Hamden Police Officer opens fire on a car in New Haven. pic.twitter.com/h7IrwPbcgo— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) April 16, 2019
Stephanie Washington, 22, was in the front passenger seat of the car when she was shot. Authorities have not said which officer's bullet hit her. She remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to state police.
Related: Exclusive: driver of car in New Haven officer involved-shooting speaks to News 8
Her boyfriend, Paul Witherspoon III, 21, was driving the car. He was not injured in the shooting. Police initially said Witherspoon made an abrupt movement and ignored commands when officers opened fire. Video released so far seems to contradict that account.
Related: Protesters block road in Hamden following officer-involved shooting
According to Hamden police, the car in which Witherspoon and Washington were in matched the description of a car reportedly involved in an attempted armed robbery. No weapon was found on the couple.
More Stories
-
- EXCLUSIVE: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
- Justice Department releases nearly 400-page Mueller report
- Bobcat tested for rabies after attacks in Sprague
- Connecticut man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales
- Governor Lamont discusses first 100 days in office
- Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven
- Wild bee species critical to pollination on the decline
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
With all the rain we've had and snow melting further north, our state's rivers are starting to spill over and flood.Read More »
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Board of Regents votes to increase tuition at Connecticut community colleges
A tuition hike looks to be coming to Connecticut's community colleges.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EXCLUSIVE: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman
News 8 has learned exclusively a Yale University police officer involved in...Read More »
-
Bobcat tested for rabies after attacks in Sprague
A bobcat is being tested for rabies after it attacked someone at a golf...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Connecticut man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales
A Connecticut teenager has pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing guns...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven
Crews responded to a dumpster fire that filled a nearby building with smoke...Read More »
Video Center
-
Thursday Afternoon Update
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Thursday morning
News 8 Digital Update - Thursday morningRead More »
-
Ct shoreline fire dept. food drive
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »