Executive order tightens visitor capacity, social distancing rules at CT state parks

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order Tuesday that allows the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to take action to limit crowds in state parks. It could mean that you will not be able to get into your favorite spot, especially on nice days.

It’s one of the pleasures still allowed – a walk in the park, alone or with a loved one. In the age of social distancing, folks at Sleeping Giant in Hamden have learned the choreography.

“They stay on that side, I stay here, you come down,” explained Mirjeta Kameraj as she hiked the Tower Trail. “I’ll stay on this side, they stay on that side, so we keep a little distance there.”

As the weather warms up, DEEP knows that dance will get tougher to do. Regulars have seen Sleeping Giant get bad already.

“People are cramming in here,” said Char Hemstock, as she began her daily hike with her son. “Most people are wonderful, you know they step aside, but there are the group – I would say the younger generation – that ‘Nothing’s growing to happen to them.’”

So the Governor has authorized DEEP to make some changes. They have already closed the tower at Sleeping Giant. At most parks they are closing bathrooms, dining pavilions, and anywhere else that folks could congregate.

To cut down on crowds in general, they may cordon off parking areas to allow in fewer cars. Once all the parking spots are full, they’re going to say the park is filled to capacity and they’re going to close the front gate.

When that happens on a nice summer day, people find a way to park somewhere outside the park and walk into the park. That is what is no longer going to be allowed. You’re no longer going to be allowed to come from outside the park and walk in once the park is considered full.

“I don’t like that because this is my only free time,” Kameraj said. “All my free time is working or being here. That’s all I get to do.”

It is all anyone gets to do, and with warmer weather coming, the last thing the state wants to see is state parks Like Hamonassett packed with people.