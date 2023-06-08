NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new exhibition Thursday night at the Blake Hotel drew hundreds of guests to support six emerging artists.

The artists featured in “May Brings Flowers” are from New Haven, along with Brooklyn, New York, and Philadelphia.

The event overlapped with Yale’s commencement weekend — and the Blake Hotel was fully booked.

The exhibition featured a mix of photography, illustration, weavings and paintings, with the artists celebrating the diversity and intimacy of the human connection.

The exhibition lasts until Aug. 31.