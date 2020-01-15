Exotic strays in need of forever home at animal shelter in Branford

Branford, Conn. (WTNH)– At the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, you’ll find a variety of classic domestic animals, and an assortment of exotic animals looking for their forever homes.

DCAS has everything from bunnies, to turtles, to even parakeets.

Laura Burban, an officer at the shelter, explained that the shelter tries to help as many people with unwanted animals as possible because, “we do understand that if people aren’t out there assisting, people will eventually abandon them and we don’t want these animals to die.”

Burban told NEWS8 they receive exotic animal drop-offs all the time.

A group of parakeets currently living at Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

The shelter has more than dogs and cats; Guinea Pigs and Gerbils and Roosters are also looking for some TLC.

“If you are looking for a Ferret, we’ve gotten sugar-gliders. We can house all different kinds of creatures so you never know what we will get in here. So it’s important you look for an adoptive animal first, I believe, because there are so many looking for homes.” – Lauren Burban, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

DCAS houses roosters, as well.

Burban explained that every animal is cared for on an individual basis.

Marshmallow the Bunny is a 4-month-old neutered male who is potty trained and is up for adoption to the right family.

If you can’t adopt, donations and volunteers are always welcome.

“It’s important to us to be constantly changing out things like toys or offering them different food items to mix it up a little bit.” – Lauren Burban, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

If you are looking for a specific animal call the shelter to see if they have what you’re looking for: https://www.branford-ct.gov/departments/animal-shelter