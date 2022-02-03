Expansion coming to Quinnipiac University’s Mount Carmel Campus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the approval from its Board of Trustees, Quinnipiac University will expand its Mount Carmel Campus with the construction of three buildings.

“We haven’t built anything on the Mount Carmel Campus probably since the early 90s,” Quinnipiac President Judy D. Olian said.

The board approved $244 million for the project, which consists of three new buildings that will make up what will become the South Quad. It will house a school of business, a general academic building, and a 400-bed residence hall.

The plan is in the design phase and awaits approval from the Town of Hamden.

Olian said when they think about buildings, they have to consider what they’ll achieve through the buildings.

“We think of the whole person, the adult that we are developing,” Olian said. “You need to have the opportunity to self-actualize, to have opportunities for leadership growth, to have the lab spaces, the team spaces that we all now work in, and that will be enabled through these buildings.”

The plan includes a 600 to 800 person auditorium, which could have community uses, according to Olian.

The new buildings are scheduled to open in 2024.