Experience Corps looking for volunteers to read to children in Greater New Haven area

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you can read and love children, a local group is looking for volunteers.

Experience Corps is looking for older adults willing to read to children in the Greater New Haven area who need a little extra help with school.

Jody Kelly, a retired speech therapist, started volunteering with the group nine years ago. She says it’s rewarding, fun and you don’t need a background in education.

“We’ve had plenty of different types of people. Anybody who has a love for children and wants to work with children, because first thing they said, ‘well, I’m not a teacher’ you know? That’s ok,” Kelly said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, Experience Corps provides the training, support and all the materials you need. Learn more about the program and how to sign up here.