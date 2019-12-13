Extensive collection of New Haven artifacts in need of a new home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What was once lost, has found a home with Rob Greenberg. Thousands of pieces of New Haven’s history — big and small — are on display in his extensive art installation, Lost in New Haven.

“I call it ‘Lost in New Haven’ but if you come here you will find New Haven,” said Greenberg.

They’re souvenirs from an ever-changing city but these artifacts are in danger of being lost once again.

“I am in a predicament,” said Greenberg, “the landlord has decided to not renew the lease.”

More than 5,000 artifacts need to be removed from the collection’s 4,000-square-foot space by the end of January 2020.

“It wasn’t something I anticipated,” said Greenberg. “I wouldn’t have opened all of this up if I thought I was going to have to leave in a year.”

The collection spans New Haven’s history — its beginnings, the manufacturers that made it famous, and the people and places that are shaping it today.

But to keep telling the story of New Haven, he needs a new space.

“I need the somebody to help me get the proper amount of money to either purchase a building or someone philanthropic to donate a space,” said Greenberg.

He’s hoping for help from the city and the community to get him the space where his collection can be seen by an even larger audience.

“I could promote the city probably better than anybody else could promote the city because I have the tangible evidence of the thousands and thousands of people who have existed here before us,” he said, “so what better lure for the city of New Haven to have than that.”

Tours of Lost in New Haven are available by appointment only by visiting his website.

