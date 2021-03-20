New Haven educators COVID vaccine clinic opens dose availability to public; Mayor Elicker among those vaccinated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers and school staff in New Haven had a chance to get their COVID vaccine Saturday morning. The clinic at Hill Regional Career High School ended up with 400 extra doses, so the event was opened to the public, according to Alder Darryl Barckeen Jr.

Eligible New Haven residents ages 45 and up were invited to go get their COVID vaccine at Career High School at 140 Legion Ave. People were asked to bring a photo ID and, if applicable, insurance.

Earlier Saturday morning, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker received the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.

“I’m very grateful that we’re joined by many leaders in the early childcare community to make sure that we keep people safe — and also support people having access to early childcare,” Mayor Elicker said. “It’s such a vital and important service from an economic development perspective and from a child development perspective.”

