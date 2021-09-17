Extra security will be on hand at Wilbur Cross High School’s football game Friday night following a number of fights

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Wilbur Cross now 3-3 with their win over Hamden High

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There will be extra security on hand Friday evening at the Wilbur Cross High School football game at Brown Field in New Haven.

There were a number of fights in the stands last Friday at the Hillhouse game against Hamden. Police had to get involved due to the fights.

No students are allowed to attend the games unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

School Superintendent Dr. Ilene Tracy says the policy for all New Haven Public School sporting events will remain in effect until further notice.

