NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Federal Aviation Administration has completed its formal review of the Environmental Assessment for the proposed expansion of Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The FAA has issued a “Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and Record of Decision (ROD)” which will allow the project to move into the next phase, which includes design work for both the runway and the terminal.

According to an Environmental Assessment (EA) draft released in March, the proposed expansion project includes lengthening the runway from 5,600 feet to 6,635 feet, building a 70,000-square-foot terminal on the East Haven side of the airport, and a new airport entrance along Proto Drive in East Haven, with access off Hemingway and Coe avenues.

Airport officials called the FAA’s decision a “major milestone” in establishing HVN as a sustainable airport.

“Today’s determination by the Federal Aviation Administration is another important step toward the development of Tweed-New Haven Airport in a responsible and sustainable manner,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I am grateful for the work of the Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority, the many technical professionals and our residents who participated in this process. This is a big step, but just one of many steps, as we support Avelo and build the new terminal all with the lens toward economic growth and the wellbeing of the surrounding community.”

Mayor of East Haven, Joseph Carfora, said in a statement that this decision by the FAA is disappointing.

“We have been informed that the FAA has issued its finding. It is certainly an understatement to say that I am disappointed. The Town of East Haven has committed a number of well-placed assets to provide the FAA with detailed information about our concerns from traffic, public safety to the environment. The substantial impact that the proposed action will have on our community is monumental. Our experts, and my staff will fully evaluate the FAA’s findings before announcing our next steps.”

