Face masks now required in all City of West Haven buildings

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The university has similar signage posted throughout the campus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The City of West Haven will now require people to wear face masks in all city buildings until further notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday New Haven County is now classified as an area of high COVID-19 community transmission.

RELATED: CDC: Two CT counties classified as areas with high COVID community transmission

Everyone will be required to wear a face mask even if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi.