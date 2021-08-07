Face masks now required in all City of West Haven buildings

New Haven

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The university has similar signage posted throughout the campus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The City of West Haven will now require people to wear face masks in all city buildings until further notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday New Haven County is now classified as an area of high COVID-19 community transmission.

RELATED: CDC: Two CT counties classified as areas with high COVID community transmission

Everyone will be required to wear a face mask even if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Connecticut faces labor shortage for daycare workers

News /

New Haven family dry cleaning business celebrating 65th anniversary, pushing through the pandemic

News /

New Haven to require masks at all indoor establishments regardless of vaccination status

News /

Gov. Lamont announces expansion of affordable healthcare coverage for state residents

News /

Waterbury seeing rise in people getting vaccinated amidst Delta variant concerns

News /

Cheshire car owner speaks out after almost being killed by suspected car thieves

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss