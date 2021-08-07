Face masks now required in all City of West Haven buildings

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The City of West Haven will now require people to wear face masks in all city buildings until further notice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday New Haven County is now classified as an area of high COVID-19 community transmission.
Everyone will be required to wear a face mask even if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi.