NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Faith leaders, city officials and state lawmakers are condemning the desecration of the Hanukkah menorah on the New Haven Green.

The menorah was desecrated Saturday, according to the City of New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven CEO Gayle Slossberg at Monday’s 10:30 a.m. press conference.

Information on the person or persons responsible was not immediately known.

In a statement posted Sunday, Yale University said, “The placement of a Palestinian flag on the menorah conveys a deeply antisemitic message to Jewish residents of New Haven, including members of the Yale community.”

“Yale’s regulations reach conduct occurring on or off campus that imperils the integrity and values of the University community, and if such conduct is committed by a member of the Yale community, we take action,” Yale’s statement read. “Yale has asked the New Haven police to investigate this incident and Yale may conduct its own investigation. Desecration of property such as a religious object is a crime under Connecticut law.”

New Haven’s Jewish community celebrated the start of Hanukkah Thursday with the city’s annual Menorah’s Lighting Festival. The Elm City has had a public menorah lighting for 42 years.