Faith’s Toy Drive donates 2,300 toys to Yale New Haven Toy Closet, Child Life Department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation to the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

Related: Nyberg: Faith’s Toy Drive for Yale New Haven Hospital Toy Closet

A former patient and her family donated 2,300 toys they collected over the past few months.

Faith Tremblay began “Faith’s Toy Drive” three years ago after she received toys at Yale NH Children’s as a patient.

Some of the toys will go to the Child Life Department, while others will go to the Toy Closet at the hospital

Faith’s mother, Lisa, praised the Child Life Program at the hospital, saying it keeps the kids interactive and entertained.

The Toy Closet gives every child a toy when they’re heading home from the hospital. It was founded in 1993 by our very own Ann Nyberg.