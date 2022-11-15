NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday morning, the New Haven Fire Department prepares to bury one of their own.

27-year-old firefighter Thomas Mieles, who died in a tragic crash in New Haven earlier this month, will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning.

Mieles was off-duty at the time of the fatal crash, but his fellow firefighters were the ones who first responded to the sad scene.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis Church, at 397 Ferry St. in New Haven.

On Monday, a wake was held for Mieles. Friends, loved ones, and firefighters from around the state gathered to remember him and say goodbye.

Several of his fellow firefighters who responded to his crash said they had no idea at the time that they were rushing to save one of their brothers.

According to police reports, Mieles’ car was disabled and was parked on the left side of I-91 North at the time of the crash. Two other cars had stopped ahead of him to help, but suddenly, another car struck Mieles while he was standing outside the vehicles.

“They’re responding not only to anybody in the community who calls, but also family and friends who are in some of the most critical moments of their lives, but it’s also a testament to how supportive they are of each other,” said Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven, on the firefighters who responded to the scene.

Firefighter Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department less than a year ago.

He served as part of Engine 10 at the Lombard Fire STation in Fair Haven, where he grew up.