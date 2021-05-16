Fallen New Haven firefighter Torres Jr. to be laid to rest Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven firefighter that was killed while responding to a house fire last week will be laid to rest in the next few days.

Funeral services will be held for Ricardo Torres Jr. on Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven. Burial with full departmental honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

Instead of flowers, loved ones ask that memorial contributions be made in honor of Torres Jr. to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at firehero.org.

You can read the full obituary for Torres Jr. here.

The New Haven fire trucks have a new logo; a black stripe over the fire department’s emblem.

The New Haven Fire Department is also honoring Torres Jr. and helping his family by selling official t-shirts and stickers.

The fire department will share the order form for the shirt and stickers at a later date.