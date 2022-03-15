NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department honored late Officer Diane Gonzalez Tuesday.

Gonzalez’s brothers and sisters in blue, her family, and Mayor Justin Elicker attended the ceremony at police headquarters.

A plaque was added to the New Haven Police Fallen Officers Memorial in Gonzalez’s honor. Her children were presented with a gift. Her daughter said she always stressed the importance of family.

“She put her family first,” Diane Mora-Velez said. “She dedicated her life to her children, to her job, and she loved every minute of it.”

Gonzalez was a 13-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department. In 2008, she suffered a traumatic brain injury when her cruiser collided with another police officer while responding to an emergency call.

Gonzalez died in January.