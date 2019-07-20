Famed architect Cesar Pelli dies at 92

New Haven

by: The Associated Press, WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
PELLI AND KHAN

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2004 file photo, Cesar Pelli of Cesar Pelli and Associates US, right, one of the awardees of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture walks with his award as the Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, claps during the award ceremony at the gardens of Emperor Humayuns Tomb in New Delhi, India. Pelli, known for designing some of the world’s tallest and most iconic buildings, has died. He was 92. Anibal Bellomio, a senior associate architect at Pelli’s Connecticut studio, confirmed Saturday, July 20, 2019, that Pelli died peacefully on Friday at his home in New Haven. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) (WTNH) — Famed Argentine-American architect Cesar Pelli, known for designing some of the world’s tallest and most iconic buildings, has died. He was 92.

Anibal Bellomio, a senior associate architect at Pelli’s Connecticut studio, confirmed Saturday that Pelli died peacefully on Friday at his home in New Haven. Pelli was the former dean of the Yale University School of Architecture and a lecturer at the school, where he received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree.

The Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is one of the Pelli’s best-known works. The twin 1,483-foot-tall skyscrapers are among the world’s tallest buildings. He is also known for designing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and Brookfield Place, formerly the World Financial Center, a downtown Manhattan skyscraper complex.

Pelli spoke of architecture’s being a social art.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp released a statement saying in part,

“New Haven-based Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects designs the most beautiful and timeless buildings, including Malone Engineering at Yale and NHPS’ very own Cooperative Arts High School.”

MAYOR HARP ISSUES STATEMENT MOURNING THE PASSING OF CESAR PELLI New Haven – Mayor Toni N. Harp today issued the…

Posted by New Haven City Hall on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Body camera footage leaves more questions than answers in case of CT State Police Sergeant accused of driving drunk, crashing state vehicle into another car

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Body camera footage leaves more questions than answers in case of CT State Police Sergeant accused of driving drunk, crashing state vehicle into another car"

Raw footage of body cam video of crash involving CT State Police Sergeant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw footage of body cam video of crash involving CT State Police Sergeant"

Man seeks refuge from ICE agents in Derby courthouse

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man seeks refuge from ICE agents in Derby courthouse"

Families across Connecticut trick-or-treating despite wind and rain

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Families across Connecticut trick-or-treating despite wind and rain"

Trick-or-Treating despite soggy weather in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick-or-Treating despite soggy weather in Hamden"

New Haven man accused of molesting underage relative

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven man accused of molesting underage relative"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss