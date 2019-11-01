 

Families across Connecticut trick-or-treating despite wind and rain

New Haven

by: Shaynah Ferreira

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, CT (WTNH) — The heavy wind and rain made trick-or-treating a bit damp for kids across the state Thursday.

Some towns in Connecticut, like East Lyme, postponed Halloween activities until Saturday, in hopes of better weather.

Related: East Lyme Officials postpone trick-or-treating due to bad weather

Families in Hamden, however, aren’t letting the weather stop the fun for their kids.

“I really just feel strong in that we move on with our day and if it’s raining or snowing, we aren’t gonna let that get in the way of our fun,” said Kara Breen, a Hamden mother.

A large portion of the state was under a wind advisory Thursday. Spotty showers were also forecasted but seemed to pause for some parts of ‘Trick or Treating’ time.

“Personally, I want to make sure my kids know that not everything is going to be perfect, but we can persevere through something as easy as Halloween to walk around in the rain and still have a good time,” said Breen.

