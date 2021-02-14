Families, nurses build ‘Winter Wonderland’ outside Masonicare in Wallingford to lift residents’ spirits

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several families and nurses built a ‘Winter Wonderland’ at the Masonicare in Wallingford this week.

They created a field of snowmen outside the residents’ windows. The idea: to let them know they are loved and cared about during this difficult and isolating time.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has really created some sense of helplessness, it also has brought people together and ways to bring smiles to those people,” said JP Penoit, president and CEO of Masonicare.

“I know this is something they would all truly enjoy. Especially seeing all the children,” said nurse Nicole Barbarotta of North Branford. “Being able to look out and having something to look forward to.”

Even though no visitors are allowed right now, Masonicare still hosts virtual visits. But they’re hoping the snowmen spectacle is another way of bringing the outside in.

