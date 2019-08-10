Families prepare for new school year at annual Back to School Rally

(WTNH) — Summer vacation isn’t over just yet for students and teachers, but many school districts are getting ready.

Around 1,200 families attended the annual New Haven Back to School Rally at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Saturday to help kick off the new school year.

The goal is to get New Haven Public Schools students ready for the upcoming school year.

Thousands of free backpacks and school supplies were given out during the rally. Officials also promoted the importance of school attendance.

