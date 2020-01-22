Family and friends of 19-year-old shot and killed by State Police hold protest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends of a teenager shot and killed by State Police took to the streets in protest Tuesday night at New Haven City Hall.

It was a week ago today that a 19-year-old was shot to death by State Police in West Haven. There have already been ceremonies and protests and meeting with law enforcement.

Protestors gathered at New Haven City Hall and marched hand in hand down to the New Haven Police Department. That is purely symbolic because it was a State Trooper named Brian North who fired the shots that killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane last Wednesday.

It happened after Soulemane allegedly made threats in a store in Norwalk, stole a car at knifepoint, and led police on a 30 mile chase up Interstate 95. They finally boxed him in on Campbell Avenue in West Haven, ordering him out of his car. Supporters and family say on the police video, you can see the way he is boxed in means he can’t get out of his car, and if he is sitting in a car with a knife, they ask why was it necessary to use a gun on him.

“I think that Mubi like everyone else in this world deserved his day in court, in court and instead he’s in the ground,” Katherine Miles Sullivan, family friend .

“A young man that was alive a week ago is dead today. I saw the video and I’m outraged by the video,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Local clergy met with the head of the state police on Tuesday calling for the suspension of Trooper North. The New London State’s Attorney’s office was going to lead the investigation. Now that has changed to the Middlesex State’s attorney’s office. Either way, the family and friends say the state should not be investigating state troopers and have called for a federal investigation.

They say Soulemane was a standout basketball player in high school, who did have mental health issues, but they say he had never done anything violent.