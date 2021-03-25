Family, community hold vigil for 28-year-old New Haven mother shot and killed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Loved ones of Alessia Mequita gathered for a vigil in her honor on Thursday after police say she was gunned down by a man believed to be her boyfriend and father of her child.

Alessia Mesquita, 28, was shot and killed on Clifton Street. Flowers and balloons now are all that’s left behind as family and friends gather to mourn a precious life cut short. Her family remembering the mother of two as a one-of-a-kind woman with a heart of gold.

Police were called to the deadly incident Monday for a domestic dispute between the New Haven couple. The victim’s boyfriend and suspect in this case 27-year old Rashad Newton was arrested earlier this week.

Police say Mesquita was shot while trying to leave a car after a dispute with Newton. Her family says the two were in a toxic and often abusive relationship and wanted to see Alessia leave for good.

According to police records, Newton confessed to the shooting and now faces a number of charges. Investigators say their 1-year-old child was in the car when those gunshots rang out. Police were able to find the baby safe and unharmed while taking Newton into custody. Family and loved ones say this kind of loss and tragedy will stay with them forever.

“Alessia was loved, she was a wonderful mother of two to Alaia and to Joseph and she will forever be that. And now I’m Alaia’s grandmother, her mother, and her father,” Sandy Mesquita, Alessia’s mom told the crowd gathered.

As for the suspect, Rashad Newton is being charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor. The family says they want justice and their hope now is that no other woman loses her life to domestic violence.