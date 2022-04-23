NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week marked seven years since a teen was murdered in New Haven, and the family is still looking for answers.

On Saturday, the family held a march to renew their call for justice. While time has passed, the pain is still fresh for Nicole and Leroy Scott after losing their son Jericho.

“One tragic mistake ruined so many lives,” Nicole said.

At just 16-years-old, Jericho was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in New Haven. It happened on April 19, 2015 on Exchange Street near Blatchley Avenue, feet from their home.

Jericho saw someone he knew in a parked car and leaned in to shake their hand when shots rang out.

All these years later, his killer remains unknown.

“We never expected to be the parents of a murdered child, but you don’t want to be the parents of a murdered child whose case is not solved,” Nicole said.

To remind the community about the case – and the gunfire still plaguing the streets – they held a march, starting at Chapel Street Park.

It’s that park where News 8 first met Jericho in 2008 when he made headlines for his amazing talent as a pitcher. He was taken off the mound because other teams claimed he threw the ball too fast. He never stopped playing and remained a standout athlete until his death.

“Anybody who came across Jericho, you knew you met somebody special,” Leroy said, “because he touched you.”

His parents want the person responsible to serve their time, but don’t blame the police for not making any arrests these past seven years. Instead, the problem is, people are hesitant to come forward with information.



“We’ve got a lot of evidence, we’ve got a lot of information, we just need a couple of pieces to fill in the puzzle,” Lt. Michael Fumiatti of the New Haven Police Department said.

Someone knows what happened that night, and police and the Scotts are just waiting for the day that person speaks out.

“I hope that somewhere up in heaven, he’s laughing and looking down, and I hope he’s proud and knows that we’re trying,” Nicole said. “We’re really trying to get justice that he deserves.”

New Haven police are offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything about Jericho’s death, even the smallest detail, call the detective’s bureau or the anonymous tip line.