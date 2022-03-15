WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Monday, the state called for the immediate shutdown of a Wallingford nursing home due to health and safety issues.

On Tuesday, residents were being transferred out, forcing families to scramble to make new arrangements.

At the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford, 94 residents are being forced to move out of the facility. Karny Hansen’s mom, Elizabeth Solomon, is one of those patients and she’s not happy about her mom’s daily care.

Elizabeth Solomon, 89 suffered a stroke last year and now battles respiratory issues and bed sores. Her family moved her to the Wallingford facility in August, but now has regrets because they say she’s being neglected.

“They clipped her fingernails last week and clipped off the top of two different fingers on two different hands. My mother can’t speak, and she was screaming,” Hansen claimed.

Back in February, the state health department conducted an investigation and found that patients were what they called in ‘immediate jeopardy.’ In fact, two patients have died at that facility.

On Monday, Hansen received a call from the facility’s head administrator.

“He said this situation is this: the state came in, they didn’t like a lot of the things they were seeing, the negligence, and things that are not being taken care of and they decided effective immediately tomorrow [Tuesday] morning patients are going to leave,” Hansen explained.

The question now is, where are they being transferred?

“They said, ‘you can tell us where you want her to go, but we can’t guarantee that,’” Hansen said.

She said at this point, they don’t know where her mom is being transferred.

“I’m really surprised. I’m just shocked that it happened,” Hansen said.

The state health department has scheduled a Zoom meeting for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.