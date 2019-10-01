Family displaced after house fire in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family of six in Milford has been displaced after a severe house fire around noon on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the Milford Fire Department found a lot of smoke coming from the house’s structure. Crews had to used several hoses to extinguish the fire, but was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured, but the family of six including four children have been displaced.

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the cause of the fire.

