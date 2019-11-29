Family donates Christmas tree to city for Waterbury Green

New Haven

by: LaSalle Blanks, News8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury city workers Brandon and Jose are making sure it’s beginning to look like Christmas on the Waterbury Green. They take pride in their job on the ground and in the air — just call them Santa’s helpers.

It’s taken a lot of work to set up the Waterbury Green for some holiday cheer.

Jose told News 8 it took “two and a half months to set up all these lights.”

“I enjoy doing it. It gets you in the mood to enjoy Christmas,” Brandon said.

The city’s Christmas tree on the green was donated as a gift to the city last year by Charlie Longo and the Longo family.

“The tree symbolizes peace,” Charlie said, “The tree symbolizes goodwill.”

They did it to honor their late parents, who loved Christmas Time downtown.

The beauty of downtown Waterbury, at the time of growing up, there was so much hustle and bustle that the tree and the ornaments as a young kid was just exciting…We can bring that excitement back to the youth in Waterbury and the area.

Charlie Longo

The city’s old Christmas tree had to be removed a couple of years ago when the Green was remodeled, so Charlie and his family saw an opportunity to help the city deck the halls again.

“We just had this feeling that maybe it would be a good idea to give our city, which was so good to us, a little gift back to it,” Charlie said.

The tree lighting ceremony has been postponed to Sunday, December 8th due to possible Winter weather heading our way this weekend.

