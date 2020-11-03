Family, friends honor slain East Haven mother during Day of the Dead celebrations, call attention to domestic violence

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of an East Haven woman killed in July honored her Day of the Dead.

RELATED: New Haven celebrates Day of the Dead differently this year due to pandemic

During the colorful Latin-American holiday, families and friends welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink, and celebration.

At Quinnipiac River Park Monday, the family of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca welcomed her soul.

Aleman-Popoca was killed in July and her body was later found in a shallow grave behind a dumpster at a Branford restaurant where her husband worked.

No arrests have been made in the case. The medical examiner said Lizzbeth was asphyxiated.

RELATED: Body found in shallow grave behind Branford restaurant identified as missing East Haven mother

Yaneth Aleman, Lizzbeth’s sister, told News 8, “Having to celebrate the Day of the Dead, and having someone really close not being with you is really heartbreaking, to be honest.”



Vanesa Suarez, a family friend, spoke to domestic violence: “We know that Lizzbeth is not the first case and she’s not the last case. Last year there was a woman in Wolcott, CT; she was murdered. Her body was found by the woods. The police failed to act quickly and when they finally decided to name the suspect it was too late. He was gone and to this day they haven’t found him.”

RELATED: Body found in Wolcott identified as missing Waterbury woman, death ruled homicide

The family’s celebrations were originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, but they were rescheduled due to rain.