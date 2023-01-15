NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are remembering the life of Mubarak Soulemane, who was shot and killed by a state trooper three years ago in West Haven.

The family gathered on Crown Street in New Haven to honor his memory, holding pictures of him and wearing stickers of his face.

Soulemane’s sister, Mariyann said her brother, nicknamed “Mubi,” was determined at a young age.

“Mubarak was so, so ambitious,” she said. “He started a sock business in middle school and would stock up and save up all his pennies. He was so business-driven.”

On the evening of Jan. 15, 2020, the 19-year-old was shot and killed by Connecticut State Police Trooper Brian North after investigators said the teen stole a car at knifepoint in Norwalk and led police on a chase into West Haven.

The inspector general determined the shooting was not justified. North was charged with manslaughter last April and placed on administrative leave. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The family’s attorney, Mark Arons, said Soulemane’s death is not in vain.

“There has come change, change in Connecticut and change across the country in terms of police accountability,” he said. “More police officers now are being charged with excessive force when they needlessly and wrongly injure civilians.”

Mariyann Soulemane said her brother should be remembered for his kindness and desire to help others.

“This was a person who had a family and who had ambitions and would’ve thrived and went so far in life and I need people to know that,” she said.