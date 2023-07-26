NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A makeshift memorial now stands at the intersection of where a 49-year-old was stabbed to death earlier this month in New Haven.

Hommy Lugo-Rodriguez, 46, is accused of attacking 49-year-old Robert Franklin at Lloyd and Exchange streets. Lugo-Rodriguez has since been charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

A picture of Franklin sits among candles and flowers as a way to honor him.

“We haven’t even buried him, but our healing process can begin because the person is in custody,” he sister, Lakisha Franklin, said.

She urges witnesses to come forward in other cases.

“I highly recommend that if you see something, say something,” she said. “If you know something, say something. You have to.”

Police have not said if the two men knew each other.