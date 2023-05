NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven household lost a pet in a residential fire early Saturday morning, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Fire crews responded to calls of a structure fire at 52 Ann St. in the Hill area of New Haven. The fire was large enough to call additional units to the scene.

Three adults were displaced by the fire and they are being assisted by the Red Cross. The only injuries were to a family dog who lost their life in the fire.