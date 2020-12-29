Family of East Haven mother killed over the summer says arrest of her live-in boyfriend is bittersweet, overdue

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven man has been charged in the killing of the mother of his child. The family of the victim, Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca, spoke with only News 8 Monday. They say this is the news they have been waiting for, but it is bittersweet.

Aleman-Popoca’s body was found buried in a shallow grave behind a dumpster at a restaurant in Branford back in July. She had been missing two weeks when her body was discovered.

Her family says they suspected her long-time, live-in boyfriend and father of her daughter, Jonathan Jara-Aucapina, 27, from the beginning.

Police say Jara-Aucapina lied to both the victim’s family and the police, stirring an investigation that took months to secure a warrant for his arrest.

After five months of investigation, police arrested Jara-Aucapina and charged him with the murder.

The victim’s family says, up until the arrest on Sunday, they felt as though justice would not be served.

They say it’s bittersweet: on one side, you have a man behind bars for allegedly killing his girlfriend, and on the other side, a little girl will now be without her mother and father.

Aleman-Popoca’s sister tells News 8, the battle for justice is far from over.

Yaneth Alemán said, “This person was free for so long and we knew it from the beginning it was him. He lied to us, he lied to my family, he lied to the police. And there were a lot of things that didn’t add up since the beginning.”

