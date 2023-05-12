NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the person they said intentionally assaulted and hit a man with their car last month on Laura Street in New Haven.

“He was literally walking his dogs down the road here and got mowed down,” said Thomas Corso, Anthony’s brother. “I don’t know how anybody could just do that and drive off.”

Corso wants answers and justice for Anthony.

“This person could do this to anybody,” Corso said. “Let’s get this guy off the road and behind bars.”

New Haven police said Anthony was hit by the car around 1:20 p.m. on April 11. Police told News 8 that the person driving a silver Infiniti took off onto Forbes Avenue.

“We need the public’s help,” New Haven Assistant Chief David Zannelli said. “That’s why we released the images. We’re hoping this will generate some information for us.”

New Haven police released surveillance video of the suspect vehicle.

As the search continues, Anthony remains in the hospital.

“He has a traumatic brain injury,” Corso said. “He has a trach in his throat. He has a broken leg in three different spots.”

His family and friends are trying to raise funds to help cover medical costs. His brother said Anthony loves animals and is always taking in dogs. Because of that, he hasn’t been able to find an apartment that allows them, and he’s been living out of his van to keep them in his care.

“He literally has nothing,” Corso said. “The dogs were literally taken care of better than he was.”

They’re in the process of finding homes for those dogs and staying focused on Anthony’s road to recovery.

“He’s just a gentle soul,” said Tommy Joslin, Anthony’s friend. “We’re trying to get as much help as we can for him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS (8477). The GoFundMe for Anthony can be found here.