WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a man shot and killed by a state trooper three years ago in West Haven will enter mediation to settle the case, according to the attorney for Mubarak Soulemane’s family.

Mediation is scheduled to begin on Aug. 4.

“The family of Mubarak Soulemane has endured a long and difficult journey over the past three and one-half years, and are now hopeful of a fair and just settlement of the civil case,” the Law Offices of Miller, Rosnick, D’Amico, August and Butler said in a written statement.

The case lists state troopers and officers of the West Haven Police Department as defendants.

Soulemane was 19 when he was shot and killed by Connecticut State Police Trooper Brian North in January 2020 after investigators said the teen stole a car at knifepoint in Norwalk and led police on a chase into West Haven.

The inspector general has since determined that the shooting was not justified. North was charged with manslaughter. He had pleaded not guilty.