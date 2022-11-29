NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of the man paralyzed in New Haven police custody plans to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon following the arrests of five police officers.

Officers arrested Randy Cox, 36, on June 19 on a weapons charge and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van stopped abruptly, the video shows Cox being launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall. Cox did not receive immediate medical help. Cox is paralyzed from the chest down.

Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, and Officer Luis Rivera -who have all been on administrative leave since late June – turned themselves in at a state police barracks Monday and were formally charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty, both misdemeanors. Each was processed and posted a $25,000 bond. They are due back in court on Dec. 8.

“You can make mistakes, but you can’t treat people poorly, period. You cannot treat people the way Mr. Cox was treated,” Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Monday.

An attorney for Cox’s family, Ben Crump, said Monday that the officers must be held accountable.

“It is important — when you see that video of how they treated Randy Cox and the actions and inactions that led to him being paralyzed from his chest down — that those police officers should be held to the full extent of the law,” Crump said.

The weapons charge against Cox was dropped in October.

Cox’s family filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against the city of New Haven and the five officers in September. The lawsuit alleges negligence, exceeding the speed limit, and failure to have proper restraints in the police van.

Four officers filed motions last week claiming qualified immunity from the lawsuit, arguing that their actions did not violate any “clearly established” legal standard.

City officials announced a series of police reforms following the June incident, including eliminating police vans for most prisoner transports and using marked police vehicles instead. They also require officers to immediately call for an ambulance to respond to their location if the prisoner requests or appears to need medical aid.

Cox’s family, Crump, and Scot X. Esdaile, the president of NAACP Connecticut, are expected to speak at Tuesday’s news conference at 1 p.m. in New Haven. News 8 will stream it live on this page.