Family of missing 1-year-old from Ansonia looking for answers and asking the public for help in the search

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of the missing 1-year-old from Ansonia is looking for answers as the search for Vanessa Morales continues.

Josh Morales, Vanessa’s cousin, says his family is in pain. The last week has been agonizing.

“We’re all going through a struggle with this thought that we have a 1-year-old out there and no one knows where she is,” Josh told News 8.

Josh is concerned about Vanessa’s health, as well. He says his little cousin is lactose intolerant. “We don’t know if she’s being taken care of,” Josh said.

Vanessa and her mother, Christine Holloway, were last seen together Friday night. On Monday, Ansonia Police found a woman dead in their home from blunt force trauma.

Thursday, Police positively identified the body found as Holloway, 43.

News 8 spoke with the Holloway/Morales’ family before that news broke Thursday. The family already feared the body was Vanessa’s mother.

“She was a great family woman,” Josh said of Holloway.

Josh says the family wants to thank the many people who have come forward on social media with messages of support and sharing Vanessa’s picture around the country.

The family also wants to thank the more than 100 local volunteers who’ve volunteered to be part of search groups. They will come together Friday morning to pass out flyers to people in Ansonia, hoping someone will see Vanessa and give police the information they need to bring her home.

“I’m hoping we can find where she is and that she’s healthy and alive,” Josh said.

