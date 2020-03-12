Family of Mubarak Soulemane to meet with state attorneys on Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of Mubarak Soulemane is set to meet with state attorneys on Thursday for an update on the investigation regarding the actions of Connecticut State Troopers and West Haven police officers in the death of Soulemane.

Mubarak Soulemane was shot and killed by Trooper Brian North in West Haven in January after he led police on a wild chase down Interstate 95 after an alleged carjacking. The chase came to an end after Soulemane ran into traffic and was blocked by law enforcement in West Haven.

RELATED: Civil rights leaders meet with state police about policy changes in aftermath of officer-involved death of Soulemane

An anonymous letter regarding the death of Soulemane is expected to be presented during Thursday’s meeting.