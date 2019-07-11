Family of North Haven hit and run victim speaks exclusively to News 8

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For Maureen Munzner’s family, it was another tough day for them Thursday.

For the first time since that day in March when their loved one was struck and killed by a hit and run driver on Ridge Road, they were in the same room as the suspect, 40 year-old Mark Rubino. He was in Meriden Superior Court as the legal case against him got underway.

“I honestly have never felt so much hate towards a person,” said Barbara Ringuette, Maureen’s sister-in-law.

“Very hard to see him,” said Jean Munzner, Maureen’s mother-in-law. “Very hard.”

News 8 obtained Rubino’s arrest warrant. It details what led police to Rubino. During an interview, police say Rubino told them he had hit a deer on a different street. They also say they found tire tracks on Ridge Road matching Rubino’s car, and there was DNA evidence on the car matching Maureen Munzner.

“It was so hard not to scream or say something to him,” Ringuette said. “Do you have any remorse — anything for what you’ve done for my brother and my nephews and to our family? It will never be the same.”

The case against Rubino was continued to August 13th. His attorney spoke to reporters outside the courtroom.

“By then we should have all of the evidence,” said Frank Riccio. “We will have our first real substantive discussion about things. Again we’re dealing with a criminal case and I’m sure there’s going to be a concurrent civil case soon to occur. So, that, plus all of the understandable emotions that will come from this is going to make this a really difficult process. But, it’s one that we have to undergo.”

“He’s been out for 4 months just walking around, doing whatever he can and my brother has been suffering with his boys every single day trying to make a new life for themselves without the most important person in their lives,” said Ringuette.

