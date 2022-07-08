NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of New Haven could land itself in the national spotlight as famed injury and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, along with the family of Richard Cox, are set to hold a rally Friday.

Richard “Randy” Cox, 36, was the man in New Haven police custody last month when he was paralyzed in a police transport van. He had been arrested by officers and inadequately placed in the back of the transporter, becoming injured when the driver abruptly stopped.

He is still in the hospital after this incident, according to officials.

Cox’s family and Crump will hold the rally in New Haven, which they are calling “A March for Justice” at 5 p.m. starting at the Stetson Library and ending at the police station. Earlier in the day, however, they will be hosting a news conference at 11 a.m.

Crump said he will be in New Haven to meet with the members of the Justice Department to discuss Cox’s case. This will likely be discussed at the 11 a.m. news conference, along with the new police reforms promised by the newly appointed Chief of Police Karl Jacobson.

“We’re going to block off the roads so they can march from Stetson Library to the police department,” said Jacobson. “I’ve been in contact with the NAACP. We’re going to be outside the police department, just command staff, I’m not going to put a bunch of officers out there. It’s going to be welcome to our police department, we’re here for support.”

He also added that, “If they give me the opportunity to speak, I’ll speak. But we support the ability to protest against us, especially in this situation. We’re not going to say that things we’re done right; we’re going to change things.”