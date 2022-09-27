NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of Richard “Randy” Cox is expected to file a lawsuit against the New Haven Police Department over the incident that left Cox severely injured and paralyzed.

Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and representatives from the Connecticut NAACP and New Haven NAACP will join Cox’s family at a news conference on Tuesday at noon. News 8 will live stream the remarks in the video player above.

New Haven police arrested Cox, 36, on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van that had no seatbelts. When the vehicle abruptly stopped, video shows Cox was launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall. Cox did not receive immediate medical help.

The incident left Cox paralyzed from the chest down. Earlier this month, Crump said Cox was recently re-admitted to the hospital due to complications from his injuries.

Five members of the New Haven Police Department involved in the transport and detention of Cox are on paid leave pending a state police investigation.

After the incident in June, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobsen created a plan for new initiatives and reforms, including hosting public safety town halls, implementing new policies and procedures, conducting training, planning bystander training for police, and conducting random body camera audits within the detention facility.

Earlier this month, Cox’s lawyers and New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said they heard the charges against Cox will be dropped.

“The state’s attorney mentioned that he was going to drop the charges. I don’t know officially if he has,” Jacobson said at the time.