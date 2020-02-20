Family of Soulemane to file wrongful death lawsuit against CT police, state

(WTNH) — The family of Mubarak Soulemane, the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven, is filing a major lawsuit.

Mubarak Soulemane’s family is seeking $10 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. The family’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein is suing the state of Connecticut, Connecticut State Police, the City of West Haven and the West Haven Police Department.

Soulemane was shot and killed by state trooper Brian North last month near the Exit 43 off-ramp of Interstate 95 Northbound in West Haven.

Police say Soulemane carjacked someone in Norwalk at knifepoint outside of an AT&T store. Officers say Soulemane led them on a chase on I-95 into West Haven. Police body cam video shows the moments leading up to his death.

His family argues he was not resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest. They say police had a “reckless disregard for the consequences.”

A news conference is also being held Thursday from Rubenstein’s office in Bridgeport. That gets underway at 2 p.m.