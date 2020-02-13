Family of Soulemane to meet with state attorneys to discuss concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of the man shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven is sitting down with the state’s attorneys for New Haven and Middlesex Counties on Thursday.

This meeting comes after the family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane sat down with West Haven’s mayor and police chief last week. During those meetings, they were calling for all West Haven police to have and body cams. Right now, they don’t have any footage from the more than a dozen officers who responded.

Souleman was shot and killed by Trooper Brian North after Soulemane allegedly stole a car at knife-point and led police on a chase into West Haven on January 15. Officials say he was shot after he reportedly pulled a knife.

Since the shooting, Trooper North has been put on desk duty, until the investigation is complete. Right now, that investigation in the hands of the states attorneys office. After the autopsy results were released, the investigation was handed to the state’s attorney to determine whether or not the use of force was necessary.

The autopsy results ruled Soulemane’s death a homicide. Soulemane’s family is expected to meet later Thursday morning to discuss some of their concerns.