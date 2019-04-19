New Haven

Family of three displaced after house fire in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A family of three will have to find somewhere else to stay Friday afternoon after a fire in Hamden. 

You can see a hole in the roof of the home on Grafton Road. 

No one was hurt, the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
 

