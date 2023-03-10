WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a Waterbury man who was killed in a hit-and-run is calling for justice after losing their loved one.

“It’s something I wouldn’t wish on [any] parent,” said Ernest Dillard, Jaemar Dillard’s father.

Ernest Dillard got a phone call on Wednesday that changed his life forever. His son, 30-year-old Jaemar Dillard, was hit by a car on Meriden Road in Waterbury. The driver took off, leaving Dillard on the side of the road.

“To know that my son was laying on the ground over there and someone knew that they hit him, it doesn’t sit well with me,” Ernest Dillard said.

He said it was a Good Samaritan who stopped to help his son. Waterbury police were then called to the scene and Dillard was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

“This young man had his life ahead of him,” Ernest Dillard said. “He gave love to everybody, and they gave it back to him. That’s why this is so painful.”

Waterbury police arrested 43-year-old Herbert Kusako and charged him with evading responsibility – causing serious physical injury and failure to drive in proper lane.

The crash reconstruction unit is working to uncover what happened and what led up to the crash. Meanwhile, Waterbury police said additional charges are expected, as this is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run.

“We would like to say to those in the community: if you have seen anything and if you were there when the accident occurred, please reach out,” said Bannie Dillard, Jaemar Dillard’s aunt.

Waterbury Public Schools confirmed to News 8 that Kusako was a substitute teacher for the district. News 8 stopped by his home on Friday for a comment, but no one came to the door.

Now, as the investigation continues, Dillard’s family is left with the devastating reality that he’s gone.

“He was my buddy,” Juanita Jones, Jaemar Dillard’s aunt, said. “That was like my second son. I’m taking it very hard.”

Kusako will appear in court on March 21.