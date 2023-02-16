NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There were huge lines of fans waiting to meet Sir Paul McCartney outside at a book signing at Yale University in New Haven on Thursday night.

McCartney recounted his life and time with the legendary Beatles at the university’s Woolsey Hall while celebrating his new book: “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.”

Fans got a firsthand account of the story behind his lyrics. Huge demand for Paul McCartney crashed the ticket site.

Sue Weisenhaus has met McCartney 139 times.

“The music moves me his music is the narrative of my life,” Weisenhaus said.

The new book dives into 154 songs from all stages of his career including the decade with The Beatles, Wings, and his solo albums.

Fans relived their favorite moments with News 8 right before stepping inside.

“Right after Kennedy was shot [the] United States was looking for something good to come along they just happened to be there right time plus their music was so different from anything,” Rick Bojarczyk said.

Businesses like Elm City Social hoped he would stop by for a drink after the event.

“I feel like inevitably he’s a vibrant presence that the city will buzz whether people are meeting him or not it’s an honor to experience that,” manager Chelsea Vowler said.